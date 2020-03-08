Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

SGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.70 ($35.70) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.42 ($45.84).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

EPA:SGO opened at €31.51 ($36.64) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.53.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.