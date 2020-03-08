Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €43.00 by Barclays

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.70 ($35.70) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.42 ($45.84).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €31.51 ($36.64) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.67 and a 200-day moving average of €35.53. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

