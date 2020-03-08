Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €166.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €147.30 ($171.28).

EPA:SAF opened at €115.15 ($133.90) on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

