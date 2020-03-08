Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €36.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €36.00 ($41.86) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.33 ($60.85).

EPA:RNO opened at €23.40 ($27.21) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.14 and a 200 day moving average of €44.06. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

