UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.39 ($30.68).

EPA DEC opened at €20.58 ($23.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.91. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

