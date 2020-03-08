Critical Analysis: The Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus Protagenic Therapeutics (NYSE:PTIX)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and Protagenic Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.74 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.92 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -7.14, indicating that its share price is 814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 20.00% -737.30% 8.25% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -448.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Western Union and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 6 1 0 1.62 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union presently has a consensus price target of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

The Western Union beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

