Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and ViacomCBS (NYSE:VIAC) Critical Contrast

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 7.82% 16.12% 3.19% ViacomCBS 11.49% 27.78% 6.25%

Gray Television has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gray Television and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 4 0 3.00 ViacomCBS 2 7 10 0 2.42

Gray Television currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.64%. ViacomCBS has a consensus target price of $42.31, suggesting a potential upside of 96.16%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than Gray Television.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Gray Television shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gray Television and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.12 billion 0.71 $179.00 million $1.27 11.86 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.48 $3.31 billion $5.01 4.31

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. ViacomCBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Gray Television on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

