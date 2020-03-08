Head-To-Head Review: FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.65 billion 8.04 $895.07 million $11.26 22.13 DHI Group $149.37 million 0.80 $12.55 million $0.24 9.21

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FleetCor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FleetCor Technologies and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 11 8 0 2.42 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $305.89, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 33.79% 27.07% 8.51% DHI Group 8.40% 8.17% 4.65%

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats DHI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

