Reviewing Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) & Bristol-Myers Squibb (NASDAQ:BMY)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Epizyme alerts:

99.4% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Epizyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Epizyme has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -715.53% -58.26% -44.15% Bristol-Myers Squibb 13.15% 31.85% 11.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Epizyme and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 3 11 0 2.79

Epizyme currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus price target of $63.91, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Epizyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epizyme and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $23.80 million 91.75 -$170.29 million ($1.93) -11.23 Bristol-Myers Squibb $26.15 billion 5.21 $3.44 billion $4.69 12.86

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Epizyme on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors. It also develops tazemetostat in combination with R-CHOP that is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials in elderly patients with DLBCL; and tazemetostat in combination with PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company is developing EZM8266, a G9a inhibitor that is in the Phase 1 study for the treatment of sickle cell disease; pinometostat, which is in the preclinical studies stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL; and PRMT1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase 1 clinical trial. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Study Association; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In addition, the company offers Reyataz, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Evotaz; Sustiva franchise, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV; and Daklinza NS5A replication complex inhibitor, Sunvepra NS3 protease inhibitor, and Beclabuvir NS5B inhibitor. It sells products to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities, and medical profession. It has collaboration agreements with Nektar Therapeutics; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Biocartis Group NV.; and FameWave Ltd. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.