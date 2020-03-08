Head to Head Contrast: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) vs. MultiCell Technologies (NYSE:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.1% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% Nu Skin Enterprises 7.17% 20.62% 9.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MultiCell Technologies and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 1 4 2 0 2.14

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 78.64%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Nu Skin Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $3.83 million 8.54 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.42 billion 0.57 $173.55 million $3.10 8.07

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats MultiCell Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

