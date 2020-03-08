Head-To-Head Analysis: Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) & Intrexon (NYSE:XON)

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) and Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iqvia and Intrexon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iqvia $11.09 billion 2.36 $191.00 million $5.94 22.90 Intrexon $160.57 million 3.11 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -2.24

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than Intrexon. Intrexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iqvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Iqvia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrexon has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iqvia and Intrexon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iqvia 0 0 16 0 3.00 Intrexon 1 1 0 0 1.50

Iqvia currently has a consensus target price of $180.87, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Intrexon has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.59%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Iqvia.

Profitability

This table compares Iqvia and Intrexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iqvia 1.72% 17.65% 5.03% Intrexon -393.13% -45.51% -20.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Iqvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Intrexon shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Iqvia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Intrexon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iqvia beats Intrexon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

