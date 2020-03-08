Infosys (NYSE:INFY) vs. AGM Group (NYSE:AGMH) Critical Comparison

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Infosys alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Infosys and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 10 4 0 2.20 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $11.53, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than AGM Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 18.36% 26.68% 19.02% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infosys and AGM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $11.80 billion 3.51 $2.20 billion $0.54 18.11 AGM Group $5.11 million 63.63 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Volatility and Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infosys beats AGM Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. Infosys Limited has a strategic partnership with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for providing mortgage administration services through digital platforms in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.