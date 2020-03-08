Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.93 Million

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post sales of $19.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.86 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $80.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $81.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.35 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $84.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%.

CHMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

