Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.70 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report $394.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.20 million and the lowest is $386.53 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $370.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE RHP opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

