Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $394.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post sales of $394.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.01 million to $400.29 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $409.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.99 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRGB. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $190,420 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of RRGB opened at $18.50 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

