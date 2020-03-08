Old Dominion Freight Line Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 24th (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $198.44 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $62,770,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
