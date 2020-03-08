Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 12th

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 11th.

ICD stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

