$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Silgan has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.