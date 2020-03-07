Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $133.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

