Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $230,000 Investment in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGLN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.