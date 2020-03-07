Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $229,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WRK stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

