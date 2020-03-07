Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $160.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.