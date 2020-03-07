Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,550 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.