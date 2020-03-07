Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 81 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $368.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.72. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

