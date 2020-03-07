1,149 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $45,211,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $195.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average is $185.34.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,831,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

