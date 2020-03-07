7,000 Shares in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $46,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 131.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 484,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,047,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 421,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.