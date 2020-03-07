Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,256,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.