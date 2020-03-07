KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

