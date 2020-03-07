Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $113.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

