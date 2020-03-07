KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 52,516 Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Echostar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Echostar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Echostar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Echostar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $33.88 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

