Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

