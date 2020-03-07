Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Trimmed by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

