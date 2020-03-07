KBC Group NV Purchases 49,077 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Hilltop worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hilltop by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

