KBC Group NV Has $2.27 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $346.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

