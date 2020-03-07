KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,047 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

MANH opened at $67.99 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

