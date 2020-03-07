KBC Group NV Purchases 159 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 287,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.82 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

