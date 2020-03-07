KBC Group NV Sells 954 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE WTM opened at $1,011.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,093.85. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $903.50 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.