KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,779 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Conduent worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Conduent by 20.6% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,716 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 773,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conduent by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 112,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $627.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

