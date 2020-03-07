KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of TTEC worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TTEC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

