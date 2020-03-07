Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $241,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

NYSE:NOW opened at $317.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.77, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.25. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $5,952,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,213.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,667 shares of company stock worth $37,165,168 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

