Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Crown by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.