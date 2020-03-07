KBC Group NV Sells 101,991 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,892,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,585,000 after purchasing an additional 284,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of TRMB opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.