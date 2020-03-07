Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 840 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 177,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

