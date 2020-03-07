Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14,287.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $24.13 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

