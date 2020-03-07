KBC Group NV Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 185.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

