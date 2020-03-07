Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,823 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ball by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 213,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $14,731,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

