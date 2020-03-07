United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.