Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 151,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $202.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.08. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

