Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 85.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.78. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

