KBC Group NV Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $42,053,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chemed by 35.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $435.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

